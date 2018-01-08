FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uruguay defender Caceres joins Lazio from Hellas Verona
January 8, 2018 / 2:11 PM / in a day

Uruguay defender Caceres joins Lazio from Hellas Verona

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lazio have signed defender Martin Caceres from Hellas Verona on a one-year contract with the option for a renewal, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

Soccer Football - Serie A - Hellas Verona vs Juventus - Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - December 30, 2017 Hellas Verona's Martin Caceres REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

The Uruguay international, capped 75 times, joined Verona last August after just half a season at English Premier League side Southampton.

The 30-year-old previously spent four years at Juventus and had stints at Spanish top flight clubs Villareal, Barcelona and Sevilla.

Lazio, fourth in the standings with 40 points, two behind third-placed Inter and 11 behind league leaders Napoli, face Chievo Verona on Jan. 21.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Christian Radnedge

