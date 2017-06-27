UPDATE 1-Soccer-Champions League qualifying round 1 results

June 27 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 1 first leg matches on Tuesday Qualifying Round 1 Tuesday, June 27, first leg Hibernians (Malta) - FCI Tallinn (Estonia) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) The New Saints (Wales) - Europa FC (Gibraltar) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Vikingur (Faroe Islands) - Trepca'89 (Kosovo) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Alashkert (Armenia) - FC Santa Coloma (Andorra) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Qualifying Round 1 Wednesday, June 28, first leg Linfield (Northern Ireland) v La Fiorita (San Marino) (1845)