FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Soccer-Champions League qualifying round 1 results
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
June 28, 2017 / 8:39 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Champions League qualifying round 1 results

1 Min Read

    June 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 1 first leg matches on Wednesday 
Qualifying Round 1
Wednesday, June 28, first leg
Linfield (Northern Ireland) - La Fiorita (San Marino)   1-0 (halftime: 0-0) 
Tuesday, June 27, first leg 
Hibernians (Malta)          - FCI Tallinn (Estonia)     2-0 (halftime: 0-0) 
The New Saints (Wales)      - Europa FC (Gibraltar)     1-2 (halftime: 1-1) 
Vikingur (Faroe Islands)    - Trepca'89 (Kosovo)        2-1 (halftime: 1-1) 
Alashkert (Armenia)         - FC Santa Coloma (Andorra) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.