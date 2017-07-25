FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 6:58 PM / 12 days ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Champions League qualifying round 3 results

2 Min Read

    July 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 3 first leg matches on Tuesday 
Qualifying Round 3
Tuesday, July 25, first leg
Partizan Belgrade (Serbia)     - Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece)     1-3 (halftime: 1-1) 
FK Vardar (Macedonia)          - FC Copenhagen (Denmark)         1-0 (halftime: 0-0) 
AEK (Greece)                   - CSKA Moscow (Russia)            0-2 (halftime: 0-1) 
FCSB (Romania)                 - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) 
Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan)     - Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova)      0-0 (halftime: 0-0) 
Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) - BATE Borisov (Belarus)          1-0 (halftime: 1-0) 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                                   
Qualifying Round 3
Wednesday, July 26, first leg
FC Astana (Kazakhstan)          v Legia Warsaw (Poland)        (1400)  
Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine)           v Young Boys (Switzerland)     (1630)  
Salzburg (Austria)              v Rijeka (Croatia)             (1645)  
Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel)      v Ludogorets (Bulgaria)        (1700)  
FC Viitorul Constanta (Romania) v APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus)       (1800)  
Maribor (Slovenia)              v FH (Iceland)                 (1820)  
Celtic (Scotland)               v Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) (1845)  
Nice (France)                   v Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) (1845)  
Club Bruges (Belgium)           v Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) (1900)

