UPDATE 2-Soccer-Champions League summaries

Oct 17 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Tuesday Tuesday, October 17 Maribor 0 Liverpool 7 Roberto Firmino 4,54, Philippe Coutinho 13, Mohamed Salah 19,39, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 86, Trent Alexander-Arnold 90 Halftime: 0-4;Attendance: 12,506 - - - Spartak Moscow 5 Quincy Promes 18,90, Lorenzo Melgarejo 58, Denis Glushakov 67, Luiz Adriano 74 Sevilla 1 Simon Kjaer 30 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 44,307 - - - Feyenoord 1 Steven Berghuis 7 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Bernard 24,54 Red Card: Yaroslav Rakytskyi 75 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 43,500 - - - Manchester City 2 Raheem Sterling 9, Gabriel Jesus 13 Napoli 1 Amadou Diawara 73pen Missed penalty: Dries Mertens 38 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 48,520 - - - RB Leipzig 3 Willi Orban 8, Emil Forsberg 37, Jean-Kevin Augustin 40 Porto 2 Vincent Aboubakar 18, Ivan Marcano 44 Halftime: 3-2;Attendance: 41,496 - - - Monaco 1 Radamel Falcao 30 Besiktas 2 Cenk Tosun 34,54 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 7,403 - - - Real Madrid 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 43pen Tottenham Hotspur 1 Raphael Varane 28og Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 76,589 - - - APOEL Nicosia 1 Michael Pote 62 Borussia Dortmund 1 Sokratis Papastathopoulos 67 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,604 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, October 18 Barcelona (Spain) v Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) (1845) Juventus (Italy) v Sporting (Portugal) (1845) Qarabag FK (Azerbaijan) v Atletico Madrid (Spain) (1600) Chelsea (England) v AS Roma (Italy) (1845) Anderlecht (Belgium) v Paris St Germain (France) (1845) FC Bayern Munich (Germany) v Celtic (Scotland) (1845) Benfica (Portugal) v Manchester United (England) (1845) CSKA Moscow (Russia) v FC Basel (Switzerland) (1845)