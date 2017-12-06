UPDATE 3-Soccer-Champions League summaries

Dec 6 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Wednesday Wednesday, December 6 Liverpool 7 Philippe Coutinho 4pen,15,50, Roberto Firmino 18, Sadio Mane 47,76, Mohamed Salah 86 Spartak Moscow 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 48,779 - - - Maribor 1 Marcos Tavares 10 Sevilla 1 Ganso 75 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,976 - - - Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Bernard 26, Ismaily 32 Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 90+2pen Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 33,154 - - - Feyenoord 2 Nicolai Jorgensen 33, Jeremiah St. Juste 90+1 Red Card: Tonny Vilhena 83 Napoli 1 Piotr Zielinski 2 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 36,500 - - - Porto 5 Vincent Aboubakar 9,33, Yacine Brahimi 45, Alex Telles 65, Tiquinho 88 Red Card: Felipe 38 Monaco 2 Kamil Glik 61pen, Radamel Falcao 78 Red Card: Rachid Ghezzal 38 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 42,509 - - - RB Leipzig 1 Naby Keita 87 Red Card: Stefan Ilsanker 82 Besiktas 2 Alvaro Negredo 10pen, Anderson Talisca 90 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 42,558 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 3 Fernando Llorente 20, Son Heung-Min 37, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou 80 APOEL Nicosia 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 42,679 - - - Real Madrid 3 Borja Mayoral 8, Cristiano Ronaldo 12, Lucas Vazquez 81 Borussia Dortmund 2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 43,48 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 73,323 - - - Tuesday, December 5 Manchester United 2 Romelu Lukaku 64, Marcus Rashford 66 CSKA Moscow 1 Vitinho 45 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 74,669 - - - Benfica 0 FC Basel 2 Mohamed Elyounoussi 5, Dimitri Oberlin 65 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 22,470 - - - Celtic 0 Anderlecht 1 Jozo Simunovic 62og Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 57,931 - - - FC Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 8, Corentin Tolisso 37,69 Paris St Germain 1 Kylian Mbappe 50 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 70,000 - - - AS Roma 1 Diego Perotti 53 Qarabag FK 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 34,258 - - - Chelsea 1 Stefan Savic 75og Atletico Madrid 1 Saul NYiguez 56 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,875 - - - Olympiakos Piraeus 0 Juventus 2 Juan Cuadrado 15, Federico Bernardeschi 89 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 29,567 - - - Barcelona 2 Paco Alcacer 59, Jeremy Mathieu 90+1og Sporting 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 48,336 - - -