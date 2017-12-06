FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Champions League summaries
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Pro-Hezbollah newspaper declares 'Death to America'
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Pro-Hezbollah newspaper declares 'Death to America'
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
Editor's Picks
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
December 6, 2017 / 9:40 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Champions League summaries

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Dec 6 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, December 6
Liverpool          7 Philippe Coutinho 4pen,15,50, Roberto Firmino 18, Sadio Mane 47,76, Mohamed Salah 86 
Spartak Moscow     0                                                                                      
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 48,779
- - -
Maribor            1 Marcos Tavares 10                                                                    
Sevilla            1 Ganso 75                                                                             
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,976
- - -
Shakhtar Donetsk   2 Bernard 26, Ismaily 32                                                               
Manchester City    1 Sergio Aguero 90+2pen                                                                
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 33,154
- - -
Feyenoord          2 Nicolai Jorgensen 33, Jeremiah St. Juste 90+1                                        
Red Card: Tonny Vilhena 83
Napoli             1 Piotr Zielinski 2                                                                    
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 36,500
- - -
Porto              5 Vincent Aboubakar 9,33, Yacine Brahimi 45, Alex Telles 65, Tiquinho 88               
Red Card: Felipe 38
Monaco             2 Kamil Glik 61pen, Radamel Falcao 78                                                  
Red Card: Rachid Ghezzal 38
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 42,509
- - -
RB Leipzig         1 Naby Keita 87                                                                        
Red Card: Stefan Ilsanker 82
Besiktas           2 Alvaro Negredo 10pen, Anderson Talisca 90                                            
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 42,558
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur  3 Fernando Llorente 20, Son Heung-Min 37, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou 80                    
APOEL Nicosia      0                                                                                      
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 42,679
- - -
Real Madrid        3 Borja Mayoral 8, Cristiano Ronaldo 12, Lucas Vazquez 81                              
Borussia Dortmund  2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 43,48                                                      
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 73,323
- - -
Tuesday, December 5
Manchester United  2 Romelu Lukaku 64, Marcus Rashford 66                                                 
CSKA Moscow        1 Vitinho 45                                                                           
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 74,669
- - -
Benfica            0                                                                                      
FC Basel           2 Mohamed Elyounoussi 5, Dimitri Oberlin 65                                            
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 22,470
- - -
Celtic             0                                                                                      
Anderlecht         1 Jozo Simunovic 62og                                                                  
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 57,931
- - -
FC Bayern Munich   3 Robert Lewandowski 8, Corentin Tolisso 37,69                                         
Paris St Germain   1 Kylian Mbappe 50                                                                     
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 70,000
- - -
AS Roma            1 Diego Perotti 53                                                                     
Qarabag FK         0                                                                                      
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 34,258
- - -
Chelsea            1 Stefan Savic 75og                                                                    
Atletico Madrid    1 Saul NYiguez 56                                                                      
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,875
- - -
Olympiakos Piraeus 0                                                                                      
Juventus           2 Juan Cuadrado 15, Federico Bernardeschi 89                                           
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 29,567
- - -
Barcelona          2 Paco Alcacer 59, Jeremy Mathieu 90+1og                                               
Sporting           0                                                                                      
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 48,336
- - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.