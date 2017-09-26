FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spurs' Eriksen out of Apoel clash with illness
#Sports News
September 26, 2017 / 5:43 AM / 22 days ago

Spurs' Eriksen out of Apoel clash with illness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur - London Stadium, London, Britain - September 23, 2017 Tottenham's Christian Eriksen celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

(Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur will be without playmaker Christian Eriksen for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Apoel Nicosia after the Danish midfielder pulled out due to illness, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.

Eriksen, who fell ill on Sunday night and did not travel to Cyprus for the Group H clash, joins injured midfielders Mousa Dembele (ankle) and Victor Wanyama (knee) on the sidelines.

Pochettino is without long-term absentees Danny Rose (knee) and Erik Lamela (hip) as well as the suspended Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen but said he would not “cry” about missing players.

“It’s true we’ll miss Christian but we have to move on. We have a strong squad and we have to find a way to perform well and try to win the game,” he told the club’s website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

”I‘m not a manager who will cry because some players cannot play. It’s about the team, the squad and a collective effort.

“Of course you always miss players who are injured or ill because you want everyone available. It’s a bit of a shame but it’s important we deal with that in the best way, try to perform well and try to win.”

The London side beat Germany’s Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in their Champions League opener while Apoel were hammered 3-0 by defending champions Real Madrid.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

