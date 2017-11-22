FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Real's Carvajal charged by UEFA for 'deliberate booking'
Sections
Featured
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
Qatar Crisis
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Technology
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
Editor's Picks
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 22, 2017 / 2:10 PM / Updated a day ago

Soccer: Real's Carvajal charged by UEFA for 'deliberate booking'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has been charged by UEFA for getting booked on purpose during their 6-0 win at Apoel Nicosia in Champions League Group H on Tuesday to wipe his disciplinary slate clean for the knockout stage.

Soccer Football - Champions League - APOEL Nicosia vs Real Madrid - GSP Stadium, Nicosia, Cyprus - November 21, 2017 Apoel Nicosia’s Stathis Aloneftis in action with Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The right back was shown a yellow card in the 90th minute for time wasting when taking a throw in, his third booking of the group stage which means he is banned for the final group game at home to Borussia Dortmund on Dec. 6.

The yellow card meant holders Madrid, already guaranteed to finish second behind Tottenham Hotspur and progress to the last 16, would have Carvajal available for the knockout rounds of the competition without any yellow cards hanging over him.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary body will deal with the case on Dec. 7 and could suspend Spaniard Carvajal for an additional two matches.

Reporting by Rik Sharma; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.