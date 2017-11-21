Soccer-Real thrash APOEL 6-0 but finish second in Group H

NICOSIA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Holders Real Madrid sealed a place in the Champions League last 16 with a thumping 6-0 win at APOEL Nicosia on Tuesday but will still finish runners-up to Tottenham Hotspur in Group H.

Cristiano Ronaldo wrapped up Real’s biggest Champions League away win with two goals at the start of the second half. He has 18 in the competition this year, extending his own record of 16.

Zinedine Zidane’s side, who have been inconsistent in La Liga this season, were already coasting thanks to first-half goals from Luka Modric, a Karim Benzema double and Nacho strike.

Spurs’ 2-1 win at Borussia Dortmund means they have claimed top spot on 13 points, with a game to spare, ahead of Real on 10 points. APOEL will fight it out with Dortmund for third place and a Europa League spot, with both teams on two points.