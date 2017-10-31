FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Atletico on the brink after dismal home draw with Qarabag
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S. pursues direct diplomacy despite Trump rejection
Exclusive
North Korea
U.S. pursues direct diplomacy despite Trump rejection
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
October 31, 2017 / 9:57 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Soccer-Atletico on the brink after dismal home draw with Qarabag

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid’s Champions League hopes hang in the balance after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Group C minnows Qarabag from Azerbaijan on Tuesday despite playing a large part of the second half with an extra man.

The home side had far more chances than Qarabag in the first half but fell behind in the 40th minute when Spanish midfielder Michel rose to meet a corner and his header was too powerful for Jan Oblak to keep out.

Midfielder Thomas Partey equalised in the 56th minute with a thunderous long-range strike and Atletico were given another boost when Brazilian Pedro Henrique was sent off a minute later.

Yet despite laying siege to the visitors’ area, the Liga side could not find a winner, while Atletico’s Stefan Savic was sent off for a second booking in the 88th minute.

Diego Simeone’s side, Champions League runners up in 2014 and 2016 and semi-finalists last season, are third in Group C on three points, five behind leaders AS Roma and four behind Chelsea. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.