FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Griezmann stunner helps keep Atletico Champions League hopes alive
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Technology
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
Editor's Picks
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
November 22, 2017 / 9:50 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-Griezmann stunner helps keep Atletico Champions League hopes alive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Antoine Griezmann’s spectacular scissors-kick helped earn Atletico Madrid a 2-0 win over Roma on Wednesday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the Champions League last 16.

The striker scored his first goal in nine games in the 69th minute before setting up Kevin Gameiro for the second in the closing stages to silence his critics.

Diego Simeone rotated his side, appearing almost to give up on qualification, but the 2014 and 2016 finalists stayed true to their motto, ‘Never stop believing’, to earn their first win of the competition and take things down to the final match of the group phase on Dec. 5.

Atletico are two points behind Roma and must beat group leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and hope Qarabag score an against-the-odds win in Italy if they are to qualify. (Reporting by Rik Sharma,; Editing by Neville Dalton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.