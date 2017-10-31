FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CSKA comeback stuns Basel, rejuvenates Champions League hopes
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S. pursues direct diplomacy despite Trump rejection
Exclusive
North Korea
U.S. pursues direct diplomacy despite Trump rejection
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 31, 2017 / 10:02 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

CSKA comeback stuns Basel, rejuvenates Champions League hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BASEL, Switzerland (Reuters) - CSKA Moscow scored twice in the second half to beat Basel 2-1 on Tuesday as the Russians gave themselves a Champions League lifeline and frustrated their opponents’ hopes of booking an early spot in the last 16.

Soccer Football - Champions League - FC Basel vs CSKA Moscow - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - October 31, 2017 CSKA Moscow’s Vasili Berezutski in action with Basel’s Albian Ajeti REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Basel had looked set to wrap up a place in the knockout stage with two games to spare after Luca Zuffi’s instinctive lob gave the Swiss side the lead after 32 minutes, but the match was turned on its head following the break.

Alan Dzagoev came off the bench to level in the 65th with a composed chip before CSKA’s Swedish midfielder Pontus Wernbloom fired in a vicious drive with 11 minutes remaining to complete a superb comeback.

Second-place Basel are now level on six points with CSKA, with both teams six adrift of Group A leaders Manchester United.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.