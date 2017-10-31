CSKA comeback stuns Basel, rejuvenates Champions League hopes

BASEL, Switzerland (Reuters) - CSKA Moscow scored twice in the second half to beat Basel 2-1 on Tuesday as the Russians gave themselves a Champions League lifeline and frustrated their opponents’ hopes of booking an early spot in the last 16.

Soccer Football - Champions League - FC Basel vs CSKA Moscow - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - October 31, 2017 CSKA Moscow’s Vasili Berezutski in action with Basel’s Albian Ajeti REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Basel had looked set to wrap up a place in the knockout stage with two games to spare after Luca Zuffi’s instinctive lob gave the Swiss side the lead after 32 minutes, but the match was turned on its head following the break.

Alan Dzagoev came off the bench to level in the 65th with a composed chip before CSKA’s Swedish midfielder Pontus Wernbloom fired in a vicious drive with 11 minutes remaining to complete a superb comeback.

Second-place Basel are now level on six points with CSKA, with both teams six adrift of Group A leaders Manchester United.