Soccer-Man Utd progress on hold after Basel celebrate 1-0 win
November 22, 2017 / 9:55 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-Man Utd progress on hold after Basel celebrate 1-0 win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BASEL, SWITZERLAND Nov 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United missed a chance to reach the Champions League knockout stages with a match to spare for the first time since 2014 after a conceding a late goal in a 1-0 defeat at Basel in a pulsating Group A clash on Wednesday.

Midfielder Michael Lang tucked in an 89th winner for Basel after Raoul Petretta found him with a pinpoint low cross at the far post, giving United’s stand-in keeper Sergio Romero no chance.

United are still top of the section with 12 points from five games, three ahead of second-placed Basel and third-placed CSKA Moscow, who boosted their hopes of reaching the last 16 with a 2-0 home win over Benfica earlier in the day.

United hit the woodwork twice as they controlled the first half while Basel dominated after the break and missed a string of chances before Lang sent the fervent home crowd into raptures. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ian Chadband)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
