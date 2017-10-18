FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Bayern beat Celtic 3-0 as Heynckes makes winning European return
#Soccer News
October 18, 2017 / 8:43 PM / in 3 days

Soccer-Bayern beat Celtic 3-0 as Heynckes makes winning European return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich eased past Celtic 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday to hand coach Jupp Heynckes a winning return to the competition he won with them in 2013.

First-half goals from Thomas Mueller and Joshua Kimmich put them in the driving seat and Mats Hummels grabbed a third in the 51st minute to round off a dominant performance in which the 72-year-old Heynckes became the oldest coach in the competition’s history.

Celtic were no match for the aggressive Bavarians, who were out to get their European campaign back on track after their 3-0 loss to Paris St Germain last month that prompted the sacking of coach Carlo Ancelotti and the return of treble-winning Heynckes.

Bayern are now second outright on six points from three matches, three ahead of Celtic and three behind leaders PSG. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)

