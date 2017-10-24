Soccer: UEFA fines Turkish champions Besiktas for floodlight failure

(Reuters) - UEFA has fined Besiktas for the failure of their floodlights in last month’s Champions League game against RB Leipzig, European soccer’s governing body said on Tuesday.

The Turkish champions were slapped with the 25,000 euro ($29,382.50)fine for “insufficient organisation” after the floodlight failure halted the game for 10 minutes.

The German side had made a bright start to the second half of the game but their momentum was halted by the delay and Besiktas hung on for a 2-0 win in Group G.

A breach of the safety and security regulations over blocked stairways also contributed to the level of the fine, UEFA said.

($1 = 0.8508 euros)