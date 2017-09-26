FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Besiktas beat RB Leipzig 2-0 to earn second victory
Sections
Featured
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 26, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 21 days ago

Besiktas beat RB Leipzig 2-0 to earn second victory

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Champions League - Besiktas JK vs RB Leipzig - Vodafone Arena, Istanbul, Turkey - September 26, 2017 Besiktas' Anderson Talisca in action with RB Leipzig's Naby Keita and Stefan Ilsanker REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - First half goals from Ryan Babel and Talisca earned Besiktas a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in their Champions League game on Tuesday, making it successive Group G wins for the Turkish champions.

The home side looked threatening from the outset and Babel capitalised in the 11th minute when Cenk Tosun cut in from the left and crossed for the Dutch winger to fire a side-footed shot beyond Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Talisca doubled the Istanbul side’s lead in the 43rd minute, meeting a cross from Ricardo Quaresma with a diving header from close range.

The Bundesliga side made a brighter start to the second half but their momentum was interrupted when a floodlight failure brought proceedings to a halt for 10 minutes.

Upon resumption Besiktas were content to soak up the pressure and Leipzig were unable to find a way through in their second ever game in the Champions League.

Besiktas lead Group G with six points while Leipzig are level on one point with last season’s semi-finalists AS Monaco who were beaten 3-0 at home to second-placed Porto.

Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Tom Hayward

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.