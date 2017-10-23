FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: UEFA fines for Celtic, PSG, Basel
October 23, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer: UEFA fines for Celtic, PSG, Basel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - UEFA has fined Celtic and Paris St Germain for crowd trouble after last month’s Champions League game between the teams, European soccer’s governing body said on Monday.

A logo is pictured on a backdrop before a news conference after an UEFA Executive Board meeting in Nyon, Switzerland, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body fined Celtic 10,000 euros ($11,700) for field invasion after a supporter ran on to the pitch and attempted to kick PSG striker Kylian Mbappe during their 5-0 home loss in the Group B opener.

The supporter ran towards the French forward as the Scottish side prepared to kick off after the third goal, before being caught by stewards and escorted from the pitch.

PSG were fined 5,000 euros ($5,900) for acts of damage after visiting supporters broke seats at Celtic Park.

Meanwhile, Swiss side Basel have been fined 12,000 euros ($14,000) after supporters set off fireworks in their Group A game against Manchester United at Old Trafford last month.

($1 = 0.8516 euros)

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru editing by Ed Osmond

