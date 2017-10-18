Chelsea's Alonso seeks win against Roma after league setbacks

(Reuters) - Chelsea must put the shock of two straight Premier League losses behind them and target victory in Wednesday’s Champions League match against Roma, wing-back Marcos Alonso has said.

Soccer Football - Chelsea Press Conference - Cobham Training Centre, London, Britain - October 17, 2017 Chelsea's Marcos Alonso during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

After a 1-0 defeat to table-toppers Manchester City last month, the injury-hit champions lost 2-1 to bottom side Crystal Palace on Saturday to drop to fifth place with 13 points.

The Group C leaders will look to maintain their perfect Champions League record when Roma visit Stamford Bridge and defender Alonso said Chelsea are not lacking motivation.

“The team is looking forward to this game because it’s a good opportunity for us to change things in terms of the last game,” the Spaniard told the club’s website (www.chelseafc.com).

”Motivation is high... we will try to get the three points.

“It is a good chance to make things a bit better after the last couple of games in the Premier League, and to get closer to what we want, which is to finish the group as the first team.”

Alonso echoed manager Antonio Conte’s view that Chelsea’s players were below-par against Palace.

“It’s the truth. It wasn’t our best game on Saturday. It’s a good call from him to motivate us and to make us work to change things from the last performance.”

“Football is a sport that changes very quickly... the only solution is to work hard and win the next one.”

Chelsea will be without long-term injury absentees N‘Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater while fellow midfielder Victor Moses limped off midway through the first half at Palace.

“It’s normal when you play in four competitions there are so many games, and because of this there is more risk of injury or tiredness. We train very well to stay away from injuries and it is something weird that is happening now with the injuries.”

Alonso’s compatriot Alvaro Morata has returned to training after shaking off a hamstring injury and could feature against the Serie A side.