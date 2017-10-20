Roma charged by UEFA over monkey chants in Chelsea match

REUTERS - AS Roma have been charged with racist behaviour by UEFA after a section of their supporters appeared to taunt their former defender Antonio Ruediger with monkey chants during their 3-3 Champions League draw at Chelsea in London on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Chelsea vs AS Roma - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 18, 2017 Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas and team mates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

The 24-year-old, capped 20 times by Germany, joined the Premier League side in 2017 after a two-year stint at Roma. He made a total of 72 appearances for the Serie A club.

European soccer’s governing body said in a statement on Friday that it had opened proceedings against the Italian side under Article 14 of its disciplinary regulations.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with the case on Nov. 16.

A spokesman for Roma said the club would not comment on the charges at the moment.