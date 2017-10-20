FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roma charged by UEFA over monkey chants in Chelsea match
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Top News
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
Editor's picks
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 20, 2017 / 12:27 PM / in 4 days

Roma charged by UEFA over monkey chants in Chelsea match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - AS Roma have been charged with racist behaviour by UEFA after a section of their supporters appeared to taunt their former defender Antonio Ruediger with monkey chants during their 3-3 Champions League draw at Chelsea in London on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Chelsea vs AS Roma - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 18, 2017 Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas and team mates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

The 24-year-old, capped 20 times by Germany, joined the Premier League side in 2017 after a two-year stint at Roma. He made a total of 72 appearances for the Serie A club.

European soccer’s governing body said in a statement on Friday that it had opened proceedings against the Italian side under Article 14 of its disciplinary regulations.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with the case on Nov. 16.

A spokesman for Roma said the club would not comment on the charges at the moment.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru and Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.