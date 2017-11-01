FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dortmund heading out of Champions League after APOEL draw
Sections
Featured
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Apple
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
New York Attack
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
Special Report
Editor's Picks
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 1, 2017 / 10:19 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Dortmund heading out of Champions League after APOEL draw

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund managed only a frustrating 1-1 draw at home against APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League on Wednesday to see their hopes of a knockout spot all but evaporate with two matches left in Group H.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund vs Apoel Nicosia - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 1, 2017 Borussia Dortmund’s Mario Gotze in action REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Raphael Guerreiro put them ahead in the 29th and the Germans, 2013 finalists, should have scored several more in the first half before APOEL’s Mickael Pote stunned the home crowd with a superb equaliser six minutes after the restart.

The result did neither team a favour with both on two points from four matches, five behind second-placed Real Madrid, who lost to group leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Dortmund, who host Tottenham on Nov. 21 before travelling to Madrid for their final group game, had four shots on goal after only 10 minutes.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund vs Apoel Nicosia - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 1, 2017 Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic with a header at goal REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Desperate for their first win in the group that would keep their slim qualification hopes alive, they were in complete control from the start.

APOEL kept plenty of bodies behind the ball and looked to have tamed Dortmund until a defence-splitting pass from Shinji Kagawa on the half hour sent Guerreiro through for the first goal.

Slideshow (6 Images)

Dortmund, who face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday, squandered a bagful of chances through Japan international Kagawa and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

They were punished for their wastefulness when Pote turned beautifully in the box and fired in the equaliser in the 51st minute, his second goal against Dortmund after also scoring in their draw in Cyprus.

Despite having more than 70 percent possession and hitting the bar with Aubameyang late in the game the hosts could not find the winner.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.