Soccer-Ronaldo double hands Real first win in Dortmund

DORTMUND, Germany, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in his 150th European club match to give Real Madrid a 3-1 victory at Borussia Dortmund, their first against them in Germany, and make it two wins out of two matches in their Champions League Group H.

Ronaldo scored their second of the evening after a fine effort from Welshman Gareth Bale, who had put them ahead with a superb volley in the 18th minute. The Portuguese then proceeded to kill off the match thumping the ball past keeper Roman Buerki in the 79th.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang briefly pulled one back in the 54th but the Germans, who lost to Real for the first time at home after six unbeaten matches, could not replicate last season’s two-goal comeback to draw.

Real have a maximum six points from their two group matches, level with Tottenham Hotspur who beat APOEL Nicosia 3-0. Bundesliga leaders Dortmund are in last place without any points, after losing their opener at Spurs. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)