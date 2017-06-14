FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 2 months ago

Sky Italia's winning bid for Champions League TV rights at 270-290 mln euros per season - source

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian unit of Sky bid between 270 million and 290 million euros per season for the 2018-2021 broadcasting rights to UEFA Champions League matches in Italy, trumping a rival offer by Mediaset, a source close to the matter said.

Mediaset, which won the previous auction, presented a bid in excess of the 227 million euros per season it had offered the last time around, the source said on Wednesday without giving a precise figure.

Sky Italia declined to comment.

Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Emilio Parodi

