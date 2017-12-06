FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Coutinho hits hat-trick as Liverpool rout Spartak, top group
#Soccer News
December 6, 2017 / 9:40 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-Coutinho hits hat-trick as Liverpool rout Spartak, top group

Simon Evans

1 Min Read

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian Philippe Coutinho struck a hat-trick as Liverpool crushed Spartak Moscow 7-0 to move into the knockout stages of the Champions League as Group E winners.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp fielded an attacking line-up and it was too much for the Russians to handle with a fourth- minute Coutinho penalty, a tap-in from the Brazilian and a close-range Roberto Firmino effort making it 3-0 inside 18 minutes.

Sadio Mane’s blistering volley two minutes after the break made it 4-0 and a deflected shot from Coutinho completed his hat-trick.

Mane scooped in a low cross from Georginio Wijnaldum in the 76th minute and the outstanding Mohamed Salah made it 7-0 as the Reds condemned Spartak to third place in the group and a spot in the Europa League.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
