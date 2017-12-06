Ronaldo sets new record as Real eventually see off Dortmund

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo set a record for scoring in every Champions League group game as his side won an entertaining encounter 3-2 on Wednesday at home to Borussia Dortmund, who clinched a spot in the Europa League.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 6, 2017 Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Juan Medina

Real were guaranteed a place in the last 16 as Group H runners up behind Tottenham Hotspur, but coach Zinedine Zidane still fielded a strong side for the game, only resting Marcelo, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Real’s Spanish striker Borja Mayoral got his first Champions League goal in the eighth minute with a chipped finish from close range while four minutes later Ronaldo struck for the sixth group game in a row, sending a wonderful curled shot into the top corner from outside the box.

Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang led a short-lived fightback by scoring either side of the break for the Germans, who have failed to win a game in the group stage campaign, but finished above APOEL Nicosia on goal difference to qualify for the Europa League.

Real averted a third consecutive draw in all competitions thanks to an 81st-minute strike from Lucas Vazquez to end their group campaign with 13 points.

They could, however, be without defender Raphael Varane for the next few games after the Frenchman limped off with a muscle injury.