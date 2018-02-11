Soccer: No recipe to stop Neymar - Carvajal

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Dani Carvajal says there is no way to stop Paris St Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar and Real Madrid have to hope he is off his game when the teams meet in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.

Former Barcelona player Neymar, PSG’s 222 million euro ($263 million) world record signing, will line up against Madrid on the left, but right back Carvajal is suspended for the game. Nacho Fernandez or Achraf Hakimi will take his place.

“I don’t know which of the two will play, they are both capable,” Carvajal told reporters.

”When you play against Neymar there is no recipe to stop him, I just hope that he’s not on his game.

“There are no favourites in a duel like this. The game is very close. They are clashes that are decided by tiny details. We will try not to make mistakes.”