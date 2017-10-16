FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Real keeper Navas set to return against Tottenham
#Sports News
October 16, 2017 / 12:06 PM / in 6 days

Soccer: Real keeper Navas set to return against Tottenham

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid were boosted on Monday by the return of first-choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas from injury ahead of their Champions League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Soccer Football - Real Madrid Press Conference - Madrid, Spain - September 12, 2017 Real Madrid's Keylor Navas during the press conference REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Navas, Real’s goalkeeper in their back-to-back Champions League triumphs in 2016 and 2017, sustained a thigh injury while helping Costa Rica qualify for the World Cup and missed Saturday’s 2-1 win over Getafe.

Navas, however, completed full training for the second consecutive day and is expected to replace Kiko Casilla for the visit of Spurs. The European champions will still be without Dani Carvajal due to illness and the injured Gareth Bale and Mateo Kovacic.

Achraf Hakimi, 18, took Carvajal’s place at right back in the league wins over Espanyol and Getafe although the more experienced Nacho Fernandez is expected to deputise in the position against Tottenham.

Spurs, who warmed up for the game with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth, are still without Dele Alli as he serves the final game of a suspension and Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama through injury. Ben Davies is doubtful due to illness as is fellow left back Danny Rose, who has just returned from an eight-month injury layoff.

Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
