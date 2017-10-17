Liverpool's Lovren accuses Lukaku of deliberate kick to face

(Reuters) - Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has accused Romelu Lukaku of deliberately kicking him in the face in the goalless Premier League draw with Manchester United on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Liverpool Training - Ljudski vrt, Maribor, Slovenia - October 16, 2017 Liverpool's Dejan Lovren during training Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Lukaku’s heel struck Lovren below his left eye after the Croatian’s challenge on him before halftime and the Football Association backed referee Martin Atkinson’s decision by taking no further action against Lukaku.

“I made a tackle and felt he was over me and he could just have moved away,” Lovren told a news conference ahead of Liverpool’s Champions league game against Maribor in Slovenia.

”My honest view is that he did it on purpose. It was on the face.

”If he did it normally, you would apologise after that. I saw that he was nervous during the game so maybe that was the reason.

“That is what happens on a pitch. It is over. I cannot change it. It is what it is now. That’s football.”

Liverpool are third in Group E behind Sevilla and Spartak Moscow after two draws from their two games.