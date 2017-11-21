FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Sterling strike earns top spot for City
#Sports News
November 21, 2017 / 10:08 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Soccer: Sterling strike earns top spot for City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Manchester City secured top spot in Group F with a 1-0 win over Feyenoord at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, making it five wins out of five for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester City vs Feyenoord - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 21, 2017 Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus in action with Feyenoord's Bart Nieuwkoop REUTERS/Phil Noble

City, who were already assured of a place in the last 16, fielded a surprisingly strong line-up but struggled to find the kind of fluency that has characterised their peformances this season.

But two minutes from the end, Raheem Sterling grabbed the winner, slotting home after a smart exchange of passes with Ilkay Gundogan.

Sam Larsson had earlier twice gone close for Feyenoord while Guardiola gave debuts to teenagers Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz from the bench.

Reporting by Simon Evans,; Editing by Neville Dalton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
