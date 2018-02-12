FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 3:44 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Soccer: Messi cried after Champions League exit to Chelsea - Sanchez

Richard Martin

2 Min Read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Lionel Messi was so distraught at Barcelona missing out on reaching the 2012 Champions League final that he was reduced to tears after his side’s semi-final elimination to Chelsea, his former Barca team mate Alexis Sanchez has revealed.

Barca ran into an early 2-0 lead in the second leg at the Nou Camp, having lost the first leg 1-0 in London, and their passage to a second consecutive final looked certain when John Terry was sent off for the visitors.

However, a chipped goal by Ramires put Chelsea ahead on away goals before Fernando Torres sealed Barca’s elimination in stoppage time.

“You might cry during a game if you lose a final. That’s all part of football. In the Barcelona dressing room after the Chelsea game, I saw Leo (Messi) cry. That’s because players demand so much from themselves. People don’t see that,” Manchester United forward Sanchez told Sky Sports.

Barca and Chelsea renew their rivalry in the Champions League on Feb. 20, with the La Liga leaders visiting Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Christian Radnedge


