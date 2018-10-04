FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 10:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Soccer: Napoli striker Milik robbed at gunpoint after Liverpool win - report

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik was robbed at gunpoint by two men on a motorbike as he drove home from Wednesday’s Champions League 1-0 group win against Liverpool, the daily Naples-based newspaper Il Mattino reported on Thursday.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group Stage - Group C - Napoli v Liverpool - Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy - October 3, 2018 Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik reacts REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

The Polish player was driving through the Varcaturo district at around 2 a.m. when the motorbike blocked the road and forced him to stop, the report said.

One of the men pointed a gun at Milik and made him hand over a Rolex watch. Naples police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Two years ago, Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, who scored the last-minute winner on Wednesday, and his wife were mugged in the city in similar circumstances. Media reports said the robbers told Insigne to “score a goal for us” in his next match.

Team captain Marek Hamsik was robbed in 2013 as was his wife two years before that.

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
