Soccer-Aguero breaks Man City record in thrilling win at Napoli

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Manchester City’s all-conquering season reached new peaks as Sergio Aguero became the club’s all-time top scorer with a decisive goal in a thrilling 4-2 victory at Napoli that secured their place in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.

The Argentine struck his historic 178th goal for City, which took him past Eric Brook’s landmark, in the 69th minute to help to settle a magnificent contest between the English and Italian league leaders.

Headed goals from City’s unlikely central defensive strike force of Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones either side of halftime had seen Pep Guardiola’s side overturn a 21st-minute lead deservedly given to the Serie A leaders by Lorenzo Insigne.

Yet after Jorginho had equalised with a penalty just after the hour, Aguero’s predatory instincts ensured City were not to be denied in their bid to become the first English team to win a European match in Napoli’s forbidding San Paolo Stadium.

Raheem Sterling sealed the magnificent win in injury time, leaving City, now unbeaten in 22 matches, on a perfect 12-point haul in Group F while Napoli face elimination on just three points in third place. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Clare Fallon)