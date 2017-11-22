Soccer: PSG crush Celtic 7-1 to extend perfect European record

(Reuters) - Neymar scored a double as Paris St Germain extended their perfect Champions League record with a 7-1 home demolition of Celtic on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Paris St Germain vs Celtic - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 22, 2017 Celtic's players look dejected at the end of the match REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The Brazilian forward, Edinson Cavani, who also scored twice, Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Dani Alves all found the back of the net after Moussa Dembele’s early opener for the visitors as PSG powered on to 15 points from five games.

They lead second-placed Bayern Munich, who won 2-1 at Anderlecht, by three points before they play in Germany with Group B’s first place at stake.

Celtic got off to a dream start when Dembele opened the scoring in the first mninute from a corner, but PSG reacted swiftly.

Neymar levelled with a low shot after being set up by Adrien Rabiot and doubled the tally in the 22nd after a one-two with Verratti.

Cavani made it 3-1 six minutes later from close range with Mbappe adding another in the 35th from Marquinhos’s cross.

The Uruguayan striker, Verratti and Alves scored again after the break as PSG became the most prolific team in the Champions League group phase with 24 goals.