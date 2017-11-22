Soccer: Sevilla complete astonishing three-goal comeback to deny Liverpool

SEVILLE, Spain (Reuters) - Sevilla’s Guido Pizarro scored a 93rd-minute equaliser to complete an incredible comeback from three goals down to draw 3-3 against Liverpool on Tuesday in a pulsating Champions League Group E clash.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Sevilla vs Liverpool - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - November 21, 2017 Sevilla’s Guido Pizarro scores their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Liverpool were on the verge of sealing qualification to the last 16 for the first time since 2009 but Pizarro stabbed home from a corner deep into stoppage time to deny them.

Sadio Mane headed home in between two Roberto Firmino strikes to put Liverpool three goals up within 30 minutes, but Sevilla came back from the dead after the break.

Wissam Ben Yedder netted twice before Pizarro’s late equaliser, leaving Liverpool top with nine points, Sevilla second with eight and Spartak Moscow third with six, after they drew 1-1 with Maribor in the group’s other game.

Liverpool, who won the Champions League in 2005 after coming from three goals down against AC Milan in the final, were given a taste of their own medicine at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan and must now avoid defeat against Spartak to qualify in their final group game on Dec. 6.

“It feels like we lost but we didn’t lose. There is a game to go and it’s still in our hands but at the moment it feels really bad,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp told BT Sport.

The German’s side tore into the hosts from the off with Firmino pouncing in the second minute after Georginio Wijnaldum flicked Philippe Coutinho’s corner into his path.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Sevilla vs Liverpool - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - November 21, 2017 Sevilla’s Guido Pizarro celebrates scoring their third goal with Ever Banega, Franco Vazquez, Joaquin Correa and team mates Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Mane doubled the lead in the 22nd minute as Liverpool scored an almost identical goal to their first. This time it was Firmino flicking Coutinho’s corner towards Mane, who dived in to head home.

The forward turned provider eight minutes later when his shot was tipped into Firmino’s path by Sergio Rico, leaving the Brazilian a tap-in for the third.

Liverpool’s defensive frailties, however, were exposed as Eduardo Berizzo’s side completed a year unbeaten at home in all competitions, with two Alberto Moreno errors helping them on their way.

The Spanish left back helped out his former club by conceding a silly foul to the right of the area and Ever Banega’s free kick was headed in by Ben Yedder in the 51st minute.

Moreno then brought down the French striker in the area just before the hour mark and Ben Yedder found the net with the resulting penalty twice, after his first effort was disallowed for encroachment, before Pizarro’s last-gasp equaliser.

“When you are faithful to attacking play, football ends up paying you back,” said Sevilla coach Berizzo.

“Football shows you should always keep believing and that is what happened today.”