Soccer: Marlos double powers Shakhtar closer to knockout stages

KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Brazilian-born Ukraine international Marlos scored twice as Shakhtar Donetsk came from behind to beat Feyenoord 3-1 in their Champions League Group F clash at the Metalist Stadium on Wednesday and take a giant step towards the second round.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord - Metalist Stadium, Kharkiv, Ukraine - November 1, 2017 Feyenoord's Jean-Paul Boetius in action with Shakhtar Donetsk's Bohdan Butko REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The victory leaves Shakhtar on nine points from four matches in the pool, three behind leaders Manchester City but six ahead of third-placed Napoli, whom they play next in Naples on Nov. 21. Feyenoord have yet to secure a point.

The Dutch side took an early lead as Nicolai Jorgensen powered home a header but within five minutes their hosts had turned the match on its head as first Facundo Ferreyra equalised and then Marlos added a second with a curling effort from the edge of the box.

Feyenoord tried to play their way back into the game in the second half with a period of concerted pressure but were stung by a fine passing move from Shakhtar that ended with Marlos completing his brace to make the points safe.