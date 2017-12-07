Fonseca dons mask of Zorro after Shakhtar leave their mark

(Reuters) - An overjoyed Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca fulfilled his promise to dress up as fictional character Zorro after leading his side into the Champions League knockout stages with a 2-1 win over Premier League club Manchester City on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City - Champions League - Metalist Stadium, Kharkiv, Ukraine - December 7, 2017 Shakhtar Donetsk's coach Paulo Fonseca, dressed as Zorro, attends a news conference after the match. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Last month, Fonseca vowed that he would don the iconic masked vigilante’s outfit if the Ukranian side progressed to the last 16 and stuck to his word, wearing a black cape, mask and hat during the post-match presser after the win.

“This is the most joyful press conference of my career,” the Portuguese Fonseca told amused reporters at the Metalist Stadium.

“I feel great joy. I think not only Shakhtar’s supporters but all Ukrainians have to be proud of our team.”

Goals from Bernard and Ismaily handed City, who responded with a Sergio Aguero stoppage time penalty, their first defeat of the season and led Fonseca’s side to a second-placed finish in Group F.

The draw for the last 16 takes place in Switzerland on Monday, and Shakhtar could face group winners Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Barcelona, Liverpool, Besiktas, Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur in the knockout stages.