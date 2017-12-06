Soccer-Shakhtar beat Man City 2-1 to reach last 16

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Shakhtar Donetsk booked a Champions League knockout stage berth after first-half goals by Brazilians Bernard and Ismaily gave the Ukrainian side a 2-1 win over Manchester City in Group F on Wednesday.

City, who suffered their first defeat of the season in any competition, finished top with 15 points, three more than Shakhtar and nine ahead of third-placed Napoli who dropped into the Europa League after a 2-1 defeat at bottom team Feyenoord.

A City side missing several regular starters was on the back foot in the first half as Bernard rifled a superb shot into the top corner in the 26th minute before Ismaily added the second in front of a full house in Kharkiv.

Substitute Sergio Aguero netted a stoppage-time penalty for City after Gabriel Jesus was tripped but coach Pep Guardiola had little to cheer about on his milestone 100th Champions League appearance as manager.