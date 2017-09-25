FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liverpool leave Woodburn at home despite teenager's World Cup form
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 25, 2017 / 12:10 PM / in 23 days

Liverpool leave Woodburn at home despite teenager's World Cup form

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer Britain - Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier League - Anfield - 11/12/16 Liverpool's Ben Woodburn during the warm up before the match Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

(Reuters) - Teenaged striker Ben Woodburn has been left out of Liverpool’s squad for the Champions League group game against Spartak Moscow on Tuesday despite his heroics for Wales.

The 17-year-old, who scored on his international debut to give Wales a World Cup qualifying win over Austria this month, remained with Liverpool’s under-19 squad while the 20-man senior squad prepared to fly to Russia on Monday.

Long-term absentees Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana also stayed at home but centre backs Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren are included after playing in Saturday’s 3-2 Premier League win over Leicester City with no problems. Both had been injury doubts for the game.

Liverpool trained at their Melwood complex on Monday ahead of a lunchtime flight to Russia.

Juergen Klopp’s side drew their opening Champions League Group E game 2-2 with Sevilla. Spartak also drew, 1-1, with Maribor.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Clare Fallon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.