Liverpool leave Woodburn at home despite teenager's World Cup form

Football Soccer Britain - Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier League - Anfield - 11/12/16 Liverpool's Ben Woodburn during the warm up before the match Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

(Reuters) - Teenaged striker Ben Woodburn has been left out of Liverpool’s squad for the Champions League group game against Spartak Moscow on Tuesday despite his heroics for Wales.

The 17-year-old, who scored on his international debut to give Wales a World Cup qualifying win over Austria this month, remained with Liverpool’s under-19 squad while the 20-man senior squad prepared to fly to Russia on Monday.

Long-term absentees Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana also stayed at home but centre backs Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren are included after playing in Saturday’s 3-2 Premier League win over Leicester City with no problems. Both had been injury doubts for the game.

Liverpool trained at their Melwood complex on Monday ahead of a lunchtime flight to Russia.

Juergen Klopp’s side drew their opening Champions League Group E game 2-2 with Sevilla. Spartak also drew, 1-1, with Maribor.