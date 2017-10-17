FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Spartak stun Sevilla 5-1 with four-goal second-half blast
#Soccer News
October 17, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Spartak Moscow stunned Sevilla by scoring four second-half goals to secure an emphatic 5-1 win in their Champions League Group E match on Tuesday.

Lorenzo Melgarejo, who replaced injured midfielder Aleksandr Samedov in the first half, put Spartak 2-1 ahead when he buried the ball in the far right in the 58th minute, before captain Denis Glushakov, Luiz Adriano and Quincy Promes each found the net before the final whistle.

Sevilla had fallen behind in the 18th minute when Promes headed the ball over visiting goalkeeper Sergio Rico, but defender Simon Kjaer levelled minutes later with another header.

Spartak’s win was their first of this Champions League campaign and they are now level on five points with Liverpool at the top of the group. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Toby Davis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
