Soccer-Alli scores twice as Tottenham sink Real Madrid

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Champions League holders Real Madrid suffered one of their worst European defeats as Dele Alli scored twice in Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-1 victory at Wembley on Wednesday to put the London club into the last 16.

The sides began the night locked together as joint leaders of Group H but Tottenham were far superior as they ended Madrid’s 30-match unbeaten run in Champions League group games in stunning fashion.

Alli gave Tottenham the lead from close range in the 27th minute and doubled the home side’s advantage early in the second half before Christian Eriksen put Spurs in cruise control.

Cristiano Ronaldo replied for Zinedine Zidane’s side but it was in vain as Tottenham sealed a first win in six attempts against the Spanish champions who will face further criticism after falling eight points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

Tottenham lead the group on 10 points with Real on seven, followed by Borussia Dortmund and Apoel Nicosia who have two each after a draw in Germany. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)