Soccer-Tottenham can fulfil Champions League dream, says Moura

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur have the right mix to win their first ever Champions League title this campaign, the Premier League club’s winger Lucas Moura has said.

The north London outfit are unbeaten in Europe this season, finishing top of their group, and earned a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Italian champions Juventus in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Turin last week.

Brazilian midfielder Moura, who joined Spurs from Paris St Germain last month, urged his team mates to maintain their momentum.

“I am 25 years old but I think I gained a lot of experience with PSG and I think I can help Tottenham. I think we have a lot of quality and a great structure...,” Moura told British media.

”The Champions League is the most difficult cup but I think we have the capacity to win it if we always think in positives and always work hard.

“We did a big game against Juventus away. It was a good result in Italy and I am sure we can do a good game with our fans and continue. It’s always important to win. Every player wants to win trophies... and I think we can dream with the Champions League.”

Tottenham are competing in the Champions League for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign, when they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by 12-time winners Real Madrid.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino’s side play Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town in the league and host an FA Cup replay against Rochdale before the return leg of their Champions League tie against Juventus on March 7. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)