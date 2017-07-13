Cologne confirm Modeste move to China

HONG KONG (Reuters) - French striker Anthony Modeste has become the first big name European signing of the Chinese Super League's close season transfer window, as Bundesliga side Cologne announced his departure to Tianjin Quanjian on Thursday.

"Striker Anthony Modeste departs 1. FC Koln," said the club in a statement.

"The 29-year-old will continue his career in the Chinese Super League with Tianjin Quanjian. All relevant parties have reached an agreement.

"1. FC Koln would like to thank Tony for his performances in the FC jersey whilst wishing him all the best for the future."

Cologne announced Modeste's departure two days before the closure of a relatively uneventful Chinese transfer window, with clubs not spending large amounts following the imposition this year of significant levies on big money transfers by the Chinese Football Association.

Modeste joins a Tianjin side in fourth place in the CSL standings, nine points behind league leaders and defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande.

Tianjin, who are coached by Italian World Cup-winning defender Fabio Cannavaro, won last season's second division title and are home to former Chelsea and AC Milan striker Alexandre Pato and Belgium's Axel Witsel.

Meanwhile, Fabio Capello-coached Jiangsu Suning have signed Cameroon international striker Benjemin Moukandjo on a two-year contract from French side Lorient.

Jiangsu, who finished as runners-up in the CSL and Chinese FA Cup last season, are currently second from bottom in the league standings.