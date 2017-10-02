Villas-Boas banned for eight games in China

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Andre Villas-Boas has been handed an eight-match ban by the Chinese Football Association, ruling the Shanghai SIPG coach out of making an appearance on the touchline for the remainder of the Chinese Super League season.

The Portuguese coach was handed the suspension and ordered to pay a fine of 40,000 yuan ($6,012) following his sending off during SIPG’s 1-0 win over Beijing Guoan on Sept. 22. The league season has four games remaining and ends in November.

“When the match reached the 78th minute the official from Shanghai SIPG club, Andre Villas-Boas, insulted the referee with gestures which have a negative influence,” the CFA said in a statement.

”Chinese football is developing based on the principals of fair play and sporting spirit, while also carrying the responsibility of educating the public and spreading general values.

“Victory is a common target of all participating parties. However, it cannot be achieved by sacrificing the rulesof the game. Respecting the rules, the referees, fans, opponents and the game are the requirement of all participants.”

The ban marks the second time Villas-Boas has fallen foul of the authorities in China since joining SIPG at the start of the season. The former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager was suspended for two games in June for comments made on social media in support of Oscar after the Brazilian SIPG midfielder was handed an eight-game ban for instigating a brawl.

Big-spending SIPG are currently second in the Chinese Super League, four points behind Guangzhou Evergrande, who they eliminated from the semi-finals of the Chinese FA Cup at the weekend to maintain their hopes of a treble.

In addition to chasing domestic honours, SIPG are in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League and face a second leg encounter against Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan on Oct. 18 after the teams shared a 1-1 draw in Shanghai last week.

Villas-Boas escaped a ban from the Asian Football Confederation over “offensive” remarks made in a news conference following their quarter-final win over Guangzhou, with the regional body handing the 39-year-old a $14,000 fine.

($1 = 6.6533 yuan)