Soccer: Wanda linked with CSL return as speculation mounts

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Wanda Group are planning to return to club ownership in the Chinese Super League (CSL) with the conglomerate set to purchase a controlling stake in newly promoted Dalian Yifang, according to Chinese media.

Reports on Thursday claimed Wanda owner Wang Jianlin would sanction the acquisition of the club, but Dalian Yifang have so far refused to comment directly on the speculation.

“Tomorrow afternoon Dalian Yifang will release important information,” the club said in a statement on their social media account.

“Please wait for our official announcement.”

Earlier this month Wanda Group sold most of their stake in Spanish side Atletico Madrid, although the company continue to hold naming rights to the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Wang has been a long-term supporter of football in China and previously owned a club in the Chinese league during the 1990s, when Dalian Wanda won four league titles from 1994 until 1999 and reached the final of the Asian Club Championship - the predecessor to the Asian Champions League - in 1998.

Wanda withdrew their involvement in the club at the end of the 1999 season, with the Shide Group taking over the running of team and winning a further four league titles before they were disbanded in 2012.

Dalian Yifang, meanwhile, was formed in 2009, initially as Dalian Aerbin, before being bought over by the Yifang Group in 2015.

They won CSL promotion from China League One at the end of last season as division winners under Spanish coach Juan Ramon Lopez Caro, who has since been replaced by Chinese coach Ma Lin.

Acquisition of the club by Wanda would increase the likelihood of significant investment in the squad and reports in Spain have this week linked Dalian with a move for Atletico Madrid’s Belgian winger Yannick Carrusco.