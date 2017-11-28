FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 28, 2017 / 4:25 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer: Former Barcelona player Barjuan becomes Hangzhou's new manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hangzhou Greentown have appointed former Barcelona player Sergi Barjuan as their new manager, reportedly on a two-year contract, as they target promotion to the Chinese Super League (CSL).

The 45-year-old has 56 caps for Spain and made 267 appearances for Barcelona between 1993 and 2002.

It will be his first coaching assignment away from Spanish football having previously managed Recreativo Huelva, Almeria and Real Mallorca.

Hangzhou, who were relegated from the CSL in 2016, finished ninth in the second-tier league last season.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
