Soccer-Beijing Enterprises holds memorial for midfielder Tiote

BEIJING, June 13 (Reuters) - Friends and former team mates of midfielder Cheick Tiote attended a memorial service held for the player by his club Beijing Enterprises.

The 30-year-old, who joined the second-tier Chinese side in February after seven years at England's Newcastle United, collapsed during training and died in hospital last week.

"I lived some extraordinary moments with this man and today he's gone," Tiote's former Newcastle team mate Papiss Cisse said at the memorial.

Tiote made more than 150 appearances for Newcastle, with his only goal for the club a memorable equaliser against Arsenal as his team battled back to draw 4-4 at St James' Park in February 2011.

He was an African Nations Cup winner with the Ivory Coast in 2015 although he missed the final through injury, and he played in the 2010 and 21014 World Cups. (Reporting by Wang Shubing and Joseph Campbell; Writing by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)