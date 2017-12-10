FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Hosts Al Jazira beat Urawa Red Diamonds to reach semis
December 10, 2017 / 3:43 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer: Hosts Al Jazira beat Urawa Red Diamonds to reach semis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hosts Al Jazira edged past Asian champions Urawa Red Diamonds 1-0 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to set up a Club World Cup semi-final clash with favourites Real Madrid.

Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Al Jazira vs Urawa Red Diamonds - Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 9, 2017 Al Jazira’s Ahmed Rabee, Salem Rashid and Salem Ali Ibrahim celebrate at the end of the match REUTERS/Matthew Childs

The Japanese side had 65 percent possession but it was Ali Mabkhout who scored the winner seven minutes after halftime in the first all-Asian clash for a final four spot since 2010.

Earlier, Mexico’s Pachuca needed extra time to overcome Wydad Casablanca and book their semi-final place against Brazil’s Gremio.

Victor Guzman headed in after 112 minutes against the Moroccans, who were left with 10 men after Brahim Nakach was sent off in the 69th minute.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

