Colombia's Cardona gets five-game ban for racist gesture

(Reuters) - Colombia midfielder Edwin Cardona has been suspended for five matches by FIFA for making a racist gesture with his eyes towards South Korean players last month.

Football Soccer - Colombia's training - World Cup 2018 Qualifiers - Barranquilla, Colombia- 30/8/16. Colombia's Edwin Cardona in action during a training session ahead of their match against Venezuela. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee said Cardona had made a “discriminatory gesture” in the Nov. 10 2-1 friendly loss to the South Koreans.

FIFA said the suspension would be “served during the upcoming friendly matches of the Colombian representative team” and includes a stadium ban for those five matches and a fine of 20,000 Swiss Francs.

Cardona, who plays club football in Argentina for Boca Juniors, is expected to have served his suspension before the World Cup in Russia in June.

Colombia have been drawn in Group H with Poland, Senegal and Japan.