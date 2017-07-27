Gold Cup champs U.S. must focus on World Cup qualification: Arena

Jul 26, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; United States players celebrate their victory against Jamaica during the CONCACAF Gold Cup final at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (Reuters) - The United States' 2-1 win over Jamaica in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final on Wednesday took their unbeaten streak to 14 games but coach Bruce Arena says they must not lose sight of the big picture -- qualifying for next year's World Cup finals.

The United States are unbeaten since Arena replaced Juergen Klinsmann last November, moving up to third in CONCACAF's six-team final qualifying round where the top three sides get an automatic berth for Russia.

The fourth placed side will take on a team from the Asian confederation for another place at the finals.

"We've made progress but we are a long way from qualifying for a World Cup and that's the objective for sure," he told reporters in Northern California after the United States won their sixth Gold Cup.

Despite the upturn in their fortunes since he took over, Arena, who led the U.S. team at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, joked that he was far from irreplaceable.

July 26, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; United States forward Clint Dempsey (28) hoists the trophy after the finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Jamaica at Levi's Stadium. The United States defeated Jamaica 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

"I'm probably going to get fired tomorrow," he said with a laugh. "Maybe tonight."

July 26, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; United States forward Jordan Morris (8) kicks the ball against Jamaica midfielder Je-Vaughn Watson (15) during the second half in the finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup at Levi's Stadium. The United States defeated Jamaica 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Arena's attention now turns to selecting his squad for a World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica on Sept. 1 followed by matches against Honduras, Panama, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Arena called up goalkeeper Tim Howard, midfielder Michael Bradley and forwards Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore for the Gold Cup's knockout stage.

He left his starting lineup unchanged between the semi-final and the final, where he opted to bring Dempsey off the bench, a role that seemed to suit the 34-year-old and gave the crowd a lift when he was brought on in the 55th minute on Wednesday.

"We've got to evaluate this performance in July and then we've got to win some games in September and October," Arena said.