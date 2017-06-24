Soccer-Mexico knock out Confed Cup hosts Russia with 2-1 win

KAZAN, Russia, June 24 (Reuters) - Mexico scored either side of halftime to eliminate hosts Russia from the Confederations Cup with a win 2-1 on Saturday that sent them into the semi-finals.

Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev misread a long clearance and was helpless on the edge of his penalty area as a bouncing header by Hirving Lozano floated past him in the 52nd minute.

Russia had taken the lead in the 25th minute with a low strike by Alexander Samedov, beating goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa just inside the far post after Mexico had failed to clear a header and midfielder Aleksandr Erokhin missed the ball as he was trying to shoot.

Mexico defender Nestor Araujo equalised in the 30th minute with a looping header. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom, editing by Ed Osmond)