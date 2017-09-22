FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chelsea's Abraham denies switching allegiance to Nigeria, commits to England
#Sports News
September 22, 2017 / 10:43 AM / in 25 days

Chelsea's Abraham denies switching allegiance to Nigeria, commits to England

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - England under-21 striker Tammy Abraham has denied reports he is set to switch international allegiance to Nigeria in a bid to feature in next year’s World Cup.

According to British media reports, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) have been keen on recruiting London-born Abraham, who remains eligible for the African nation through his parents.

”I have informed the FA that I remain available for selection for England,“ Swansea player Abraham said in a statement. ”Contrary to reports in the media I would like to clarify that I have not agreed to switch my national team allegiance.

“I can confirm I met the president of the NFF after our last game against Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday given he is a friend of my father.”

Chelsea’s Abraham, 19, is currently on a season-long loan at Swansea City seeking regular first-team opportunities.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

